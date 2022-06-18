Govt. taking steps to end waterlogging: Sisodia

The Delhi government is taking various initiatives to end waterlogging and the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified various waterlogging hotspots, authorities said on Friday.

The PWD has developed an infrastructure to prevent waterlogging at the identified hotspots, the authorities added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after visiting the area, said, “The road in front of the WHO building near ITO became a hotspot for waterlogging last year, people faced a lot of trouble,” adding that the road has been raised and other arrangements made to prevent waterlogging.