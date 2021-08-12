Govt. takes back claim, says Centre did request data on oxygen-scarcity deaths

New Delhi

12 August 2021 01:01 IST

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Centre had never asked for any data on oxygen-scarcity deaths in the city during the second COVID-19 wave, the Delhi government on Wednesday reversed its claim.

‘Not enough time’

The Delhi government has now stated it was asked to submit the data, but added that the Centre gave only “12-14 hours” to file a report on the issue.

“The Centre has not sought any report from the Delhi on deaths due to lack of oxygen... Till now no information or letter has been sent... The centre is spreading the lie that States are not giving information, whereas they themselves have not asked for any information from the States,” Mr. Sisodia had said on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, however, he said: “In the communication received by the Delhi government on July 26, the Centre gave time till noon of next day to file the data, a mere 12-14 hours. It was never mentioned that the data can be submitted by August 13. If there is any such letter that says so then it must be shown by the Centre.”

He also reiterated that the Delhi government will submit a report to the Centre on the oxygen-scarcity deaths.