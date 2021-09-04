Delhi

Govt. starts giving COVID relief after initial delay

The Delhi government has released funds to all districts so that they could give ₹50,000 each to those whose family members died due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, The Hindu had reported that hundreds of such people are yet to get the compensation despite their requests being verified and approved as the Delhi government was yet to release funds.

‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, under which the compensation is being given, was notified on June 22.

On Thursday evening, the Revenue Department released ₹15.5 crore to 11 districts for natural calamities and this is being used to give the compensation, as per an official order.

“We approved the release of money to many beneficiaries on Friday and it will get credited in their account on Friday or Saturday,” a district official said.

Nine districts have got ₹1.5 crore each and two districts have got ₹1 crore each for COVID-19 related activities.


