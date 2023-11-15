Govt. starts drive to sprinkle water across city to curb pollution

November 15, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the start of a special campaign to curb air pollution. The development comes a day after Deepavali firecrackers caused a toxic haze to set over the national capital.

“We are starting a mega campaign of sprinkling water on the roads of Delhi from today. I am optimistic that there will be an immediate reduction in the pollution levels. The campaign will run across the city,” he said.

Mr. Rai said 60 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed at the identified pollution hotspots, besides 70 anti-smog guns for each Assembly constituency.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category and is unlikely to improve within the next three days, according to official data. An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter.