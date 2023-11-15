HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. starts drive to sprinkle water across city to curb pollution

November 15, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Sixty mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed at pollution hotspots, the Environment Minister said.

Sixty mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed at pollution hotspots, the Environment Minister said. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the start of a special campaign to curb air pollution. The development comes a day after Deepavali firecrackers caused a toxic haze to set over the national capital.

“We are starting a mega campaign of sprinkling water on the roads of Delhi from today. I am optimistic that there will be an immediate reduction in the pollution levels. The campaign will run across the city,” he said.

Mr. Rai said 60 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed at the identified pollution hotspots, besides 70 anti-smog guns for each Assembly constituency.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category and is unlikely to improve within the next three days, according to official data. An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter.

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.