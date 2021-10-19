Govt. starts campaign to reduce air pollution

New Delhi

Govt. starts campaign

The Delhi government on Monday started the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign in the Capital. Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the citizens to turn their cars off at red lights to help reduce air pollution.

“Research data show that vehicular pollution plays a very prominent role in polluting the air. The Delhi government is running a campaign against dust pollution and similarly, the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign has been started to reduce vehicular pollution,” Mr. Rai said.

Under the campaign, volunteers at traffic signals are requesting people to switch off their vehicles when the signal is red.

The Minister said the government can’t do anything to stop stubble burning in neighbouring States and that is why it is important to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

“The number of vehicles running inside Delhi in September is still the same. But at that time, the level of pollution was normal. The pollution levels are increasing in winter due to changing weather and stubble burning. As the incidents of stubble burning are increasing, the pollution levels in Delhi are rising rapidly. We cannot do anything to stop the stubble burning that is going on in other States. That’s why our effort is to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi for some relief. For this, the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign has been started,” Mr. Rai said.