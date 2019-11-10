Delhi

Govt. slaps fines worth ₹90 lakh on polluting units

The Delhi government has imposed ₹90 lakh on polluting industries and those contributing to environmental degradation in industrial estates, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that during the inspection, it was found that industrial waste was being dumped in a few plots in Narela Industrial Area. The Executive Engineer and the Junior Engineer of Narela Industrial Area have been suspended for dereliction of duties.

“Large number notices are being issued for environment compensation for C&D waste and garbage. Full scale cleaning up work have been taken up in other industrial areas also,” the official added.

