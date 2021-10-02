Govt. signs MoU with IIT-D on road safety

New Delhi

02 October 2021 01:17 IST

Transport Minister launches six-month awareness drive

The Transport Department on Friday hosted the Delhi Road Safety 2021 Summit, bringing together road safety stakeholders, including Road Safety Lead Agency, Delhi Traffic Police, IIT-Delhi and international experts, to share a robust action plan for safety on the streets of Delhi.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off the summit in the presence of Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Transport Commissioner at The Taj Mahal Hotel.

At the event, the Transport Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer to work with the department on road safety projects and policies in Delhi. The Minister also launched a six-month social media campaign to raise awareness.

The #SadakSurakshitDilliSurakshit, in collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety in Delhi, will seek to generate online conversations and awareness on four key risk factors identified by WHO. These include overspeeding, drunk driving, not wearing helmets and seatbelts. This intensive campaign hosted on @delhiroadsafety on Twitter and Facebook for the next six months will raise the profile of road safety as a significant public health issue.