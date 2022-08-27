Govt. should increase funding for children with special needs: Satyarthi

Disabled children should get fair opportunities: Muraleedharan

Sakshi Thapa  NEW DELHI:
August 27, 2022 01:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said every child, including those with special needs, should be treated with dignity. He was speaking at an event titled “Empowering with Love” in the Capital to showcase the potential of children with disabilities.

“No child should be left behind. The government must increase funding to ensure that children with special needs have access to all areas [of learning],” Mr. Satyarthi said.

The event saw the children from Different Art Centre (DAC), Thirunvananthapuram, Kerala, travel to the Capital for the first time to perform and display their talents. The show put on by the students was a mesmerising display of their talent and abilities that included a magic show which enthralled the audience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan thanked the DAC for its initiative for children with special needs. “These are not just children with disabilities; they are also children with special abilities,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He added that the efforts made by the society as a whole matters most in ensuring that children with special needs receive justice and fair opportunities. This, he added, should be the mission of everyone's life.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
children
disabled
social services
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app