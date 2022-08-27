Govt. should increase funding for children with special needs: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said every child, including those with special needs, should be treated with dignity. He was speaking at an event titled “Empowering with Love” in the Capital to showcase the potential of children with disabilities.

“No child should be left behind. The government must increase funding to ensure that children with special needs have access to all areas [of learning],” Mr. Satyarthi said.

The event saw the children from Different Art Centre (DAC), Thirunvananthapuram, Kerala, travel to the Capital for the first time to perform and display their talents. The show put on by the students was a mesmerising display of their talent and abilities that included a magic show which enthralled the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan thanked the DAC for its initiative for children with special needs. “These are not just children with disabilities; they are also children with special abilities,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He added that the efforts made by the society as a whole matters most in ensuring that children with special needs receive justice and fair opportunities. This, he added, should be the mission of everyone's life.