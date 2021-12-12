‘Govt. should accept pollution mostly due to internal reasons’

New Delhi

12 December 2021

Bidhuri demands a Singapore-like transport system to be implemented in Capital

The BJP on Saturday said the time has come for the Delhi Government to accept that the reasons behind most of the pollution in the Capital were internal.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri referred to Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) director general Sunita Narain to the effect that a Singapore-like transport system should be implemented in Delhi which would in effect make it difficult for people to keep personal vehicles. “Till the time public transport is not accessible to the public, the people of Delhi will continue to be forced to travel in personal vehicles. In such conditions, it is impossible to control pollution,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Kejriwal Government often talks about making Delhi like Singapore, but the CSE should explain to the Delhi Government that unless public transport improves, the public has no option but to travel in their own vehicles. Not a single bus was added to the DTC fleet in Delhi for seven years,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said all buses being operated by the Delhi Government had completed their lifespan and utilising them further meant playing with the lives of the people.

The Centre, he added, had announced a subsidy for electric buses to Delhi in 2017 but neither did it take advantage of this scheme, it continuously put obstacles in the expansion of the Delhi Metro.

“Permanent and effective measures are needed to reduce pollution. Only then Singapore model can be discussed,” the leader said.