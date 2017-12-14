Govt sets up panel to suggest norms for private hospitals

The Delhi government on Wednesday set-up a nine-member expert committee to look into the functioning of private hospitals and nursing homes and recommend norms to be followed the clinics, including capping the profit margin on medicines and consumables.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the panel comprising government healthcare officials as well as representatives of doctors’ bodies will give its report by December 31, adding that the panel will come up with “rational” framework for profits.

Members of the panel

The committee, headed by Delhi government’s Director-General of Health Services Dr. Kirti Bhushan, will also look into complaints of overcharging by private hospitals.

The president of the Indian Medical Association, Dr. K.K. Aggarwal, and the president of the Delhi Medical Council, Dr. Arun Gupta, are also part of the panel.

“We have been getting complaints about hospitals forcing patients to buy medicines from them and charging up to 500-600 times the cost of a consumable or medicine,” said Mr. Jain.

Citing a complaint, the Minister said that while medicine for blood pressure included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) was for ₹1.5, a private hospital was using a medicine not in the list and charging ₹20.

In another complaint, a patient was charged ₹490 as “billing charges” every time a bill was made during the treatment, said Mr. Jain.

The government said that the committee would prepare a mechanism for all private hospital and nursing homes to prescribe only medicines in the NELM as far as possible. The panel will also look into the price of medicines, consumables such as gloves and masks, and diagnostic tests.

The committee was also asked to develop a mechanism for “eradicating cuts and commissions in medical practice”.

‘Not illegal but wrong’

While hospitals are already required to prescribe medicines from the NLEM, in which prices have been decided, many don’t follow it. Mr. Jain said that though “not illegal”, the hospitals’ “over-charging” on medicines and consumables was wrong and that the government would not allow it.

When asked why the government had taken the step now, with cases of alleged medical negligence and over-charging being in the news, Mr. Jain said the government had been working on the issue for four to five months and had issued an advisory earlier.