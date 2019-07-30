Govt. set up 173 kanwar camps this year: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the Delhi government has set up 173 kanwar camps across the city to facilitate the pilgrims.

He also offered prayers as the kanwar camps marked its silver jubilee at the Kanwar Camp organised in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden here.

According to the statement, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti chairman Kamal Bansal were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering of kanwariyas, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi government has organised 173 kanwar camps in entire Delhi to facilitate the kanwariyas this year. Earlier, this figure was 100. He said that we have extended all the necessary facilities in the camps for the ease of the pilgrims.”