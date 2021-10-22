Govt. serious about promoting sports: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi government was “absolutely serious” about promoting sports and had established the Delhi Sports University at Mudka for the purpose.

“We also want all the good players from across the country to come to our sports university and cooperate with the Delhi government in producing world class players. Our aim is that the sportspersons being groomed in the sports university should bring a lot of medals for the country in the next Olympics,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He was speaking after interacting with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia. The CM asked him to help in the running of the university.