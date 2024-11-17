Govt. seeks applications from civil defence volunteers for deployment

The Delhi government on Saturday sought applications from reinstated civil defence volunteers for deployment as “pollution warriors” across the Capital.

The civil defence volunteers — whose services as bus marshals were terminated over a year ago due to “improper recruitment process”— were reinstated for pollution-mitigation duties by the Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena-led Delhi Disaster Management Authority last month.

According to the order, they were to be deployed by November 1, a deadline missed by the Delhi government.

Mr. Saxena had also advised the government to come up with a “concrete scheme based on due process” for their future engagement after the four-month employment period extending up to February 28 ends.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, the civil defence volunteers have been asked to apply for the positions from 11 a.m. on November 18 to 5 p.m. till November 22. The government notification, however, did not mention the date for the commencement of their employment. Government officials and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also did not respond to queries over it.

The notice said as per directions of the L-G, the civil defence volunteers are invited to apply for “air pollution-mitigation measures through the Environment Department up to February 28, 2025”.

The notice came hours after over 100 reinstated civil defence volunteers protested in the Capital’s Rohini, seeking permament employment. They sought a “guarantee” from the L-G and the government for their permanent engagement when their temporary employment ends on February 28.

‘Pushed into debt trap’

Sachin Bharwal, a civil defence volunteer, said their dismissal last year had put them under a difficult position financially. “Most of us went through severe mental stress. Each one of us will resume work only after our services are made permanent,” he said.

Zubeda Khan, a single mother who earlier worked as a security guard and joined as a bus marshal in 2016, said her dismissal from job pushed her into a debt trap.

“It is not as if I have not tried for alternative employment but most jobs require you to have prior experience and my seven years of experience as a bus marshal wasn’t being considered,” said Ms. Khan.

She told The Hindu that the past one year had been tough for her ailing parents and son as they struggled to make both ends meet.

“I had to borrow money from relatives for survival. Now, even they won’t be lending me anything,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hemant said he had to do several odd jobs for survival. “On some days I worked as a delivery boy and on the others a security guard, but could afford to make only ₹10,000-₹12,000 a month,” he said.

With ₹6,000 spent as rent for a one-room kitchen apartment in Vinod Nagar, Mr. Hemant had to borrow money from other people to support his family.

“I have accumulated a debt of around ₹2 lakh till now. I do not know how I will manage to pay nit back,” he said.