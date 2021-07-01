Govt. schools to hold parent-teacher meetings from July 19-31

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Delhi government will be organising parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in government schools between 19 July and July 31 to guide parents on how to provide learning support to children in times of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although COVID-19 has impacted schooling adversely and we are unsure of when schools will open, but learning has not stopped, it has just been taken online. Online learning has increased the role of parents. Parents have always been a part of children’s education but their role has increased,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that these PTMs will be a space for parents to understand how to provide regular learning support to their children. Parents will be required to physically attend these PTMs in schools.

The Minister said that these PTMs will be important for students transitioning from municipal feeder schools to Directorate of Education schools at the Class 6 level.

“PTMs for students in Class 6 will be done jointly between municipal and DoE school teachers. This decision has been taken to ease the transition of students and ensure they receive adequate emotional and learning support in newer environments.” Mr. Sisodia said. The PTM has been structured in such a way so that there is no crowding at schools, Mr. Sisodia said.