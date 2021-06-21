‘Govt. schools not reopening anytime soon’

NEW DELHI

21 June 2021 23:43 IST

Classrooms will be equipped with best facilities when students return, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Delhi government was not calling students back to school anytime soon but was ensuring that when they do return, they will enter colourful classes designed to motivate them to learn and engage.

Safety of children

“Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for new and improved classrooms is done at a faster pace so that when children return to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He was speaking after visiting four newly built Delhi government schools and check on construction of classrooms and academic blocks. Mr. Sisodia directed officials to ensure that classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and that schools and classrooms should be designed keeping in mind the psyche of children.

Construction work

The Delhi government in a statement said 97% construction work in SKV Kondli School is complete and will be fully finished by June 2021. At present, 20 new classrooms are being constructed in SKV Kondli. Similarly, 97% construction work is complete in GGSS Kalyanpuri School, with 20 new classrooms in the process of being constructed. Over 90% of work to build 84 new classrooms at Government Co-ed, IP Extension, is complete and the school construction will be fully finished by July 2021. About 84% of classroom construction work is complete at Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Preet Vihar. It will be fully finished by August 2021 and will host 48 new classrooms.