Govt. schools in violence-hit areas to open today for staff to assess situation

New Delhi

29 February 2020 01:39 IST

A school management panel meeting will be held: DoE

Delhi government schools which were closed owing to the violence that broke out in north-east Delhi and parts of east Delhi will open on Saturday for principals and staff to assess the current situation, officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Friday.

It was earlier announced that the schools would remain closed till February 29.

“The schools will open tomorrow [Saturday] for heads and staff. A meeting of school management committee will be convened at which the present situation will be assessed comprehensively to explore the possibility of creating a conducive atmosphere for conducting board examinations as well as annual school examinations,” a senior DoE official said.

“Heads of schools have been asked to prepare comprehensive reports with details about the present state of preparedness and the earliest time frame for conducting the exams and the prospect of opening schools for students,” the official added.

Schools in north-east Delhi and east Delhi have been closed for four consecutive days. The Central Board of Secondary Examination has postponed board exams till February 29.