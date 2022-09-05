Govt. school teachers, principals flag-bearers of change: Sisodia

He motivated principals to innovate for developing better school environment

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lauded teachers and principals of Delhi government schools for being the flag-bearers of change that the government brought about in the Capital’s schools.

Adopting innovations

“I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers and children. Today, not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the key link between the government and the schools. They ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it,” Mr. Sisodia said. He was speaking at a meeting with the heads of schools on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

The Minister motivated principals to innovate for developing a better school environment, sharing them with other schools, establishing better relations between the institute and the community.

“By promoting innovative ideas of fellow teachers, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive-learning environment, our school leaders have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years,” Mr. Sisodia said.