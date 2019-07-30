Govt. school teacher shot at in Outer Delhi

A 50-year-old government school teacher was shot at by two unidentified men in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the victim identified as Mahavir Singh was playing cards with a few neighbours outside his house when the incident happened. “Preliminary investigation revealed that two men wearing masks came on a bike and shot at the teacher. The bullet hit his shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Mr. Singh allegedly told the police that he has no personal enmity with anyone. “It’s suspected that the attackers wanted to target someone else but the bullet hit the teacher. The matter is being investigated. An attempt to murder case has been registered,” he said.

The police said that the suspects have been identified and teams are looking to nab them. One of the suspects was known to one of the men who was playing cards with Mr. Singh, the police said.