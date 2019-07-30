Delhi

Govt. school teacher shot at in Outer Delhi

more-in

A 50-year-old government school teacher was shot at by two unidentified men in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the victim identified as Mahavir Singh was playing cards with a few neighbours outside his house when the incident happened. “Preliminary investigation revealed that two men wearing masks came on a bike and shot at the teacher. The bullet hit his shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Mr. Singh allegedly told the police that he has no personal enmity with anyone. “It’s suspected that the attackers wanted to target someone else but the bullet hit the teacher. The matter is being investigated. An attempt to murder case has been registered,” he said.

The police said that the suspects have been identified and teams are looking to nab them. One of the suspects was known to one of the men who was playing cards with Mr. Singh, the police said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2019 4:36:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-school-teacher-shot-at-in-outer-delhi/article28752862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY