Govt school students to get free sports coaching

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will soon be relaunching an existing scheme that provides free sports coaching for government school students by increasing the number of sports offered.

Private academies

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that private coaching academies would be invited to apply for the scheme.

As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on January 21, 2016, the scheme was meant to promote the holistic development of students.

At that time, the sports included were taekwondo, karate, judo, table tennis, football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, athletics and chess.

Applications till Jan 29

Now, the list of activities has been increased to 31, to include boxing, yoga and cycling, among others. Mr. Sisodia said the applications would be accepted till January 29, 2018.

Under the scheme, the private academies are given the playgrounds or halls of government schools to conduct coaching in the morning or evening. Mr. Sisodia said about 50 applications had been received earlier and 18 academies were functioning.

“Children and coaches keep coming to me, saying they have space for sports. We have revised the scheme to include 31 games,” said Mr. Sisodia.