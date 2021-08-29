Govt. sanctions over ₹130 cr. for ambitious HIMS project

New Delhi

29 August 2021 00:25 IST

Cabinet renews doorstep delivery scheme with new features

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Cabinet has approved the decision to award the contract for the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project to M/s NEC Corporation India Pvt.Ltd.

The Cabinet also approved sanctioning over ₹139 crore for the ambitious project, which will bring all city hospitals under one platform and eliminate the need for patients to stand in queues for appointments.

The system will enable all information about patients to be available at the tap of a button, allow doctors to give appointments over the phone, and allow patients to select appointment time as per their convenienc

Advertising

Advertising

“The platform will help us know how many beds are vacant in a hospital, the status of medicine stock, number of ventilators, and any other information about medical infrastructure,” he said.

e-health cards

The Delhi government is also streamlining the process to obtain a eHealth Card, which will contain the entire medical history of the cardholder and they will be able to get treated at any hospital listed on the HIMS.

Private hospitals will also be connected to the system in a phased manner.

All patient care related services like hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, back-end services and processes will be brought under the HIMS.

Doorstep delivery

In a related development, Mr. Kejriwal announced that the Cabinet had decided to renew the Doorstep Delivery of Public Services scheme with enhanced features and new vendors. “Doorstep delivery provides people the facility to avail 150 services of the government from their homes. All they have to do is call 1076 and an officer comes to their home and gets their work done,” he said.

“The Cabinet has decided to further extend the doorstep delivery of public services with new vendors. A lot of enhancements will be implemented in the next phase of the service. This includes making the 1076 number toll free and dividing the work between two vendors,” he added.

Under the renewed scheme, mobile sahayaks — responsible for visiting homes and providing services — will be aided with modern technology that will help them in facilitating the services to the citizens at a nominal fee of ₹50.

Mr. Kejriwal said that soon all services provided by the Delhi government will be made available online.