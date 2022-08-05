‘Govt. sanctions over ₹1,000 crore to Municipal Corporation of Delhi’

The MCD headquarters at the Civic Centre on Minto Road. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Money allotted as part of second and third installment, say civic officials

The Delhi government has sanctioned a little over ₹1,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as part of its second and third installment of funds, senior MCD officials familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The officials said of the total amount, ₹1,050 crore has been sanctioned to the civic body as part of basic tax assignment (BTA), while close to ₹250 crore has been sanctioned under the sanitation head.

“This amount does not include funds for education and health. The sanctioned amount should be released soon. It remains to be seen how much we [MCD] will actually receive once the amount comes in,” said a senior MCD official.

Despite multiple attempts for comments on the funds, the Delhi Government did not respond.

Another senior MCD official said that the amount sanctioned as part of the BTA will be utilised by the civic body to pay salaries and to close the growing gap of pending payments to its employees.

Pending salaries

Currently, the salaries for employees — who were serving in the erstwhile North and East Delhi municipal corporations — have remained pending for two and four months respectively, with the pending salaries for the month of July having added to the gap.

“The salary for July is yet to come in, which means that employees under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation now have salaries pending for one month. The BTA amount is crucial for the civic body to close the salary gap, which will be done using a mix of the fund and our internal revenue,” said the MCD official.

The official said that the civic body will have to make do with the funds sanctioned by the government till December, after which, it will receive its fourth and final installment for this financial year.

“Even under the amount that has been sanctioned for sanitation, there is a portion that can be used for paying salaries. However, the funds from the government won’t be enough to close the salary gap. We [MCD] have to increase our internal revenue in order to help solve the crisis,” said the official.

Currently, the civic body requires ₹774.83 crore per month to pay salaries and pensions to its employees, according to documents accessed by The Hindu.

Previously, The Hindu had reported that the civic body requires ₹752.53 crore to pay salaries and pensions to its employees (Group A to D) till the month of June in order to maintain parity among all the workers.