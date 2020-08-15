Govt. sanctions ₹170 cr. to set up technology innovation hub on Cobotics at IIT

NEW DELHI

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Friday said that the Department of Science of Technology, Govt. of India, has sanctioned ₹170 crore under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems to set up a Technology Innovation Hub on Cobotics at the institute.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi said, “The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics [IHFC] will not only perform research in the area of Collaborative Robotics i.e. Cobotics, but also proactively translate the outcomes into products for the benefit of the humanity.”

The four verticals that will be covered under the IHFC at IIT-Delhi are medical robotics, agriculture and disaster management, defense, and smart manufacturing (Industry 4.0), he added.

The focus will be the technologies where robots should be able to work together with humans for maximising the benefit of human intelligence with robots’ precision and ability to work tirelessly in an environment where the humans cannot work, the institute said.