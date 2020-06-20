Govt.-run colleges need funds, says DU teachers’ body

New Delhi

20 June 2020

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Friday wrote to the State Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, complaining about the inadequacy of funds sanctioned to 12 colleges run by the government.

Grants sanctioned till date are much less than the money required to cover salaries up to May, DUTA wrote in the letter. Besides, grants sanctioned previously have been barely enough, it added.

Deficit of nearly ₹26.76 crore

According to the feedback received from staff associations of these colleges, there is a total deficit of nearly ₹26.76 crore among all 12 colleges put together, the letter reads. “Many colleges have either paid only partial salaries for the month of May or the entire amount is still pending,” it added.

The union also pointed out that colleges do not have funds to pay electricity bills, property tax and general maintenance. Stating that the colleges were in dire need for funds, DUTA appealed to ensure that the grant in aid for the month of June was sufficient to clear the backlog of salaries.