Govt. revokes order to shut two markets

New Delhi

24 November 2020 01:05 IST

Order was issued for violating norms

A day after the government ordered closure of two markets, authorities on Monday revoked the order.

The district administration on Sunday had ordered the shutting down of two prominent local markets for not adhering to COVID-19 norms in west Delhi. According to the order, the Punjabi Basti Market and the Janta Market in Nangloi were directed to close till November 30 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms till November 30.

An order to this effect was issued by Dharmendra Kumar, additional DM, for the West district. In another order, however, the previous order directing the closure was withdrawn.

The subsequent order was issued late on Sunday night following which the local police de-sealed shops located in the market, which had been sealed hours earlier.

Lack of permission

Delhi government sources claimed the reason for the withdrawal of the order was lack of the Centre’s permission to be able to affect such shut downs for non-adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, last week, had announced that the Delhi government had written to the Centre to seek powers to affect shut downs in city markets if they were found flouting COVID-19 norms.