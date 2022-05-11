Govt. revives two lakes in Burari

Aims to make Delhi a ‘city of lakes’

The Delhi government has revived two lakes in Burari and these lakes will now be developed further to provide landscapes to people, authorities said.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the lakes on Tuesday and said that the government is working towards transforming Delhi into a ‘city of lakes’.

A total of 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are in the process of being revived by the Delhi government in the first phase as a part of its endeavour to transform Delhi into a city of lakes.

Mr. Jain said that local water bodies are moderators of the local climate, public relief, and recreation and in-situ treatment techniques will help clean water in a cost-effective manner.

“Cleaning will not just remove pollution from the water bodies naturally but also amplify plant life in the water bodies and through them, the animal and birdlife. The indigenous technology will play an active role in the revival and rejuvenation of the water bodies of Delhi and will give the area an appealing view,” the Minister said.