Govt. resource centre for children with special needs

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021 00:42 IST

Over 30 such centres will be launched

The Delhi government on Wednesday inaugurated a resource centre at R K Puram which will provide medical facilities like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and behaviour modification to children with special needs studying in government schools.

The Delhi government said that 31 such resource centres will be launched by in all the education zones of the city. In the first phase, 14 resource centres will be launched while in the second phase we will see the launch of 17 resource centres. At least 12,705 children with special needs studying in government schools will benefit from these 17 resource centres.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the inauguration of the centre said that the Delhi government is fully committed to providing inclusive education to children with special needs.

Advertising

Advertising

“These resource centres will be run in partnership with organisations working in the field of disability rehabilitation. It will be the responsibility of the Heads of Schools to take the children with special needs to these resource centres, for which they will appoint special educators,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The government added that the responsibility of transporting the children to those centres will be the responsibility of the special educators and the cost of transportation will be borne by the school. Children studying in evening shift schools will be sent to these resource centres in the morning and children studying in morning shift schools in the evening and they will be transported by Special Educators.