Govt. reply sought on DMC Act plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from the city government on a petition alleging that the Delhi Minorities Commission Act is unconstitutional.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan granted four more weeks to the Delhi government to submit its response and posted the case for hearing on July 30.

The petition, by social worker Vikram Gahlot, has contended that the Delhi Legislative Assembly did not have the power to enact the DMC Act and therefore, the statute be declared as ultra vires the Constitution and be struck down.

Mr. Gahlot has also contended that since the Act was not valid, the appointments made under it, including that of the chairman, would also be invalid.