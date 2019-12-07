Govt. reduces winter break in schools

The Delhi government on Friday decided to reduce the duration of winter break for its schools to compensate for the study hours lost due to holidays owing to deteriorating air quality and heat wave.
The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020.
However, the Directorate of Education, in a circular, said for Classes VI-XII, the winter break will commence on January 1 and continue till January 15. For nursery to Class V, the old schedule will be observed, it said.
“Winter break for the academic session 2019-20 has been rescheduled for all government schools to compensate for the loss of study hours due to closure of schools due to the heat wave and deteriorating air quality respectively,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.