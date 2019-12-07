Delhi

Govt. reduces winter break in schools

Move aims to makeup for lost study hours during extra holidays

The Delhi government on Friday decided to reduce the duration of winter break for its schools to compensate for the study hours lost due to holidays owing to deteriorating air quality and heat wave.

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020.

However, the Directorate of Education, in a circular, said for Classes VI-XII, the winter break will commence on January 1 and continue till January 15. For nursery to Class V, the old schedule will be observed, it said.

“Winter break for the academic session 2019-20 has been rescheduled for all government schools to compensate for the loss of study hours due to closure of schools due to the heat wave and deteriorating air quality respectively,” it said.

