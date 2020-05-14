Govt. receives over 4 lakh ideas to ease restrictions

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it had received an overwhelming response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s call for suggestions related to easing the upcoming edition of the national lockdown.

Mr. Kejriwal on Tuesday had sought suggestions from the public on the relaxations of lockdown after 17 May.

“Till 5 p.m. on May 13, the Delhi government has received 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, and 39,000 calls. 22,700 responses have been received on the Change.Org petition,” the government said in a statement.

Various categories

According to the government, the responses have been received under various categories such as industrial and MSME operations, transportation, education, and day-to-day activities of the people such as commercial and non-commercial activities.

With the COVID-19 lockdown extending up to three phases, Mr. Kejriwal had said that based on the suggestions received by the people, the Delhi government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on May 15.

He had said that the suggestions received will also be discussed with doctors and experts.

Addressing a digital conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister had sought suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin or whether buses, autos, metros should ply. He had also sought suggestions on whether markets and industrial areas should reopen.