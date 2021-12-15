Govt. puts ‘overage’ buses to test

DTC buses at Vikas Marg in Delhi.

New Delhi

15 December 2021 01:30 IST

What is the need for going after old petrol, diesel vehicles: BJP

The Delhi Government has begun subjecting its aged buses to random fitness tests based on odd-even rotation to ensure that they keep in line with the required safety standards.

Ashish Kundra, transport secretary-cum-commissioner, said the buses — the ones owned by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and those plying under the cluster scheme — are being tested at the DTC facility in south-west Delhi’s Jhuljhuli. Barring a few buses, the entire 3,700-strong fleet of the public transporter is “overaged”.

Advertising

Advertising

The Government has time and again come under fire from the Opposition in this regard. On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP) questioned why the Government recently announced that it would go after diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, in connection with a 2018 NGT directive, even as its own buses were beyond the threshold of operational age.

“While private vehicles are not allowed to ply on the roads, who will remove the overage buses of the DTC that have reached the end of their life in September? These buses are being run at the risk of the lives of DTC staff and the public,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

According to Mr. Kundra, public buses are being subjected to fitness tests on the one hand, while the Transport Department merely reiterates earlier NGT directions related to old diesel and petrol vehicles.

A senior Transport Department official said, “We are conducting fitness tests on buses; these are CNG-run and, hence, their emission levels are not comparable to private diesel and petrol vehicles. In any case, only buses fit to ply are being allowed to operate and they can run only up to the limit of 15 years.”

According to sources, departmental statistics put the number of old diesel and petrol vehicles registered in the city at 30 lakh, out of the total vehicular population of around 1.30 crore.

Sources claimed “many” of these are off the roads; apart from being scrapped, the remaining ones have the option to get retrofitted with electric kits and ply in other States if allowed.

However, DTC operational statistics for August 2019, accessed by The Hindu, state that 3,764 or 99.16% of the DTC fleet on August 31, 2019, was “overaged” since it was “more than eight years old”.

The statistics also said that the average age of the different makes of buses on the fleet ranged from 8.9 to 10 years.

The department, during the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly earlier this year, had submitted that the DTC fleet stood at 3,760 of which only 32 buses were aged between 8 and 12 years. The rest, 3,728, were aged above 10 years, admitting that an overwhelming majority were redundant.