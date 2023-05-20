Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Sibal

May 20, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on May 20 took a dig at the Centre over its ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, saying that the government has promulgated the ordinance to state that it will have the final say even if the Supreme Court comes in the way.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "Supreme Court to Government: Ruled to say: Hand over reins of 'services' to Delhi Government. Government to Supreme Court: Promulgated Ordinance to say: If you come in the way, we will still have the final say." The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the Chief Secretary and the Principal Home Secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," the ordinance read.