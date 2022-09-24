Govt. procures 25,000 vaccines against lumpy skin disease

Vaccination of cattle to start in two-three days

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
September 24, 2022 00:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease at a farm in Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi government has procured 25,000 doses of vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), government officials said on Friday.

A total of 545 LSD cases have been reported in the city. However, no cattle death due to the disease has been reported so far. “We will distribute the Goat Pox Vaccines to the districts from tomorrow and we expect to start vaccinating cattle in the next two-three days,” said Dr. Rakesh Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry. Of all the city’s districts, most LSD cases have been reported from the South West district, where four additional teams have been deployed to check the spread of the disease.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier this month, the government had announced mobile veterinary clinics to fight the disease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
vaccines

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app