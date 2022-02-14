Govt. prepares ‘brief documents’ for 684 waterbodies

‘Over 350 waterbodies either encroached upon or owners yet to be traced’

Out of 1,043 identified waterbodies in the national capital, the government has prepared “brief documents” for 684, while the rest are either encroached upon or their owners yet unidentified, a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

All the 1,043 waterbodies — owned by 16 agencies — were identified and given a unique identification number (UID) by the Wetland Authority of Delhi (WAD).

After a scrutiny by a technical committee, waterbodies from this list, which fit into the definition, will be notified as wetlands. This will give legal protection to the waterbodies and also facilitate their rejuvenation.

Currently, none of the 1,043 waterbodies is notified as a wetland in Delhi.

“The government is writing letters to different government agencies, which are yet to submit brief documents for the waterbodies falling under them. Some agencies which own the waterbodies are asking us to delete a few of those on the list, but none of them will be removed. They will stay in government records,” the official said.

Preparing a ‘brief document’ is an important step as this document has various details of the waterbody, ranging from their boundaries, supported by accurate digital maps, to its ecological character description.

“The process of identifying the actual land-owning agency of the waterbodies is taking time as when one department rejects the ownership of a waterbody, officials have to make a list of probable owners and then approach all those departments,” the official added.

Why wetlands?

Wetlands are vital parts of the hydrological cycle, which support rich biodiversity and provide a wide range of ecosystem services such as water storage, water purification, flood mitigation, erosion control and microclimate regulation.

The unique characteristics of wetlands help to mitigate urban floods -- a major issue in Delhi – by storing floodwaters. It also maintains surface water flow in dry periods.

The WAD was constituted in April 2019 after the Union Environment Ministry notified Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, under which States have to form wetland authorities.

The aim of the wetland authority is to identify and notify wetlands and protect them.

The WAD has prioritised 10 waterbodies to be notified as wetlands and has prepared draft notifications for nine of them. It is trying to issue final notification by the end of June 2022, according to officials.