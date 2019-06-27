Govt. plans to use electric vehicles for delivery of online orders

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced its first electric vehicles (EVs) freight pilot project under which up to 1,000 such vehicles are aimed to be deployed in the Capital over the next 12 months for delivering online orders.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made an announcement in this regard on the occasion of inauguration of Urban Mobility Lab workshop to promote innovation in clean and sustainable mobility in Delhi.

“Over 30 players in the last-mile urban delivery from across India have come together in Delhi as part of the Urban Mobility Lab with the goal of piloting up to 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) for urban deliveries in the city over the next 12 months,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

First-of-its-kind

It is a first-of-its-kind project with an objective to pilot and rigorously analyse the performance of EVs for urban deliveries, it said further. The Delhi government believes electric vehicles are the future and it’s time to bring this future into the present, Mr. Gahlot said.

“To make life easier and better for the common man, it is critical that the cost of EVs come down. We are willing to work with all stakeholders in the industry and resolve any hurdles that they face in the rollout of EVs in the city,” he said. The Urban Mobility Lab is an initiative of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and non-profit group Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

“Delhi aims to become the EV Capital of India. Electrification of last-mile delivery vehicles has the potential to kick-start the transition to EVs in the city. We expect this pilot to pave the way for other market segments and are committed to its success,” said DDC vice chairperson Jasmine Shah.

Dave Mullaney, director of RMI global freight transport initiative, said the use of EVs for last-mile delivery is ready to take off.