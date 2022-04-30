Govt. plans to develop Rohini as ‘abode of lakes and recreation’

The Rohini Lake is one of the 23 lakes to be revived in the Capital

The Rohini Lake is one of the 23 lakes to be revived in the Capital

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Satyendar Jain on Saturday visited Rohini Lake to review the progress of various units being constructed in line with the Delhi government’s objective of transforming the Capital into “a city of lakes”.

The government plans to develop Rohini as an “abode of lakes and recreation” within 8 months.

A project revolving around the revival of lakes and water bodies in Delhi is on the AAP government’s list of priorities, the government stated, adding that it sought to bring the initiative to completion as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Mr. Jain directed the officials concerned to modify the structures so that the underground water recharge can be maximised using cost-effective methods and healthy ecological conditions can be maintained.

A total of eight lakes will receive and recharge 68 MLD of treated water from the STP after polishing to a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) 3 level, the government said.

The Delhi government’s ‘City of Lakes’ project has two focus areas: lakes and other water bodies. In the first phase of development, 250 water bodies and 23 lakes will be taken up by the government. The project aims at creating multiple water reservoirs to arrest urban flooding and avoid choked drains.

The rejuvenation of lakes involves three components: construction of treatment plants, lakes and landscaping. The entire project is broadly based on sewage water remediation and lake development.

The Rohini Lake project is one of the 23 lakes to be revived in the Capital and it has also been designated as a key project by the Delhi government. The lake is situated in a complex of 100 acres of land where the Rohini STP occupies 20 acres, while lakes and green areas are being developed across 80 acres.

The wastewater will be treated in the STP with a capacity of 15 MGD and the treated effluent will be further polished using suitable treatment technologies, after which it will be released into the lake.

The Rohini Lake project is expected to be completed in an eight-month time frame and will be commissioned within one month after completion, the government added.