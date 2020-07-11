Govt. plans to convert police housing into temporary jail

New Delhi

11 July 2020 22:27 IST

The housing complex is currently functioning as an 850-bed COVID Care Centre

The Delhi government is planning to convert a newly built police housing complex near Mandoli jail into a temporary prison with a capacity to hold 1,800 inmates, said officials.

“New inmates will be put up at the facility for two weeks before they are moved to the jail complex to make sure that COVID-19 does not spread in the prison,” an official source told The Hindu. Inmates already lodged in jails across the city who present symptoms of infection or are suspected of carrying the virus will also be moved to the new facility.

Once the Minister concerned approves the plan, the housing complex will be notified as a temporary jail.

Currently, the housing complex is functioning as an 850-bed COVID Care Centre, and about 600 infected people are being treated at the facility. The district officials have been directed to vacate the complex.

“The patients will be moved to the Yamuna Sports Complex, which is also a COVID Care Centre. They will be shifted after an order is issued. The process of moving them will take only two days,” said an official of Shahdara District.

The government is also looking into the possibility of shifting some inmates from other jails to the new facility, as the total number of inmates in the 16 jails of the city is still more than their combined actual capacity of 10,026, said officials.

The decision to turn the housing complex into a temporary jail was taken by a committee looking into decongesting prisons in the city, following a Supreme Court order.

On March 16, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the risk of COVID-19 infection spreading within and from overcrowded prisons. On March 23, it asked the State governments to consider giving parole to inmates facing up to seven-year jail term in a bid to decongest prisons on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parole extended

Following the court order, the Delhi government amended the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, and inserted a clause for ‘emergency parole’ and started granting paroles of eight weeks each.

The Delhi government recently issued on order to extend emergency parole for a second time. Emergency parole of all convicts whose current parole is going to expire by July 31 is extended by eight weeks, said an order issued on July 7.

The Hindu had reported on June 30 that the government was planning to extend emergency parole. A total of 1,108 convicts have been released on emergency parole till now and this parole period will be counted as part of their sentence.

The government had first extended the parole by eight weeks on May 22.