Govt. plans 3rd party audit of Pusa tech

The Delhi government has written to a consultancy firm of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, asking it to conduct an audit of the use of Pusa bio-decomposer, which the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation had hailed as a new, cost-effective solution to stubble burning last year.

The decision comes against the backdrop of some “negative” comments from farmers in Punjab and “positive” feedback from Haryana following the use of the technique, which uses a microbial solution for fermenting stubble into manure, officials in the Delhi Environment Department said.

“We have written to WAPCOS to conduct an audit of Pusa bio-decomposer in Delhi. They will take feedback from the farmers who sprayed the solution in their fields last year. We have already released the results of the efficacy survey conducted last year. Now, we are looking to get Pusa bio-decomposer validated by a third party (WAPCOS). The audit is likely to start next week,” A.P. Saini, Joint Director, Agriculture Department, said.

KPS Malik from WAPCOS confirmed that the Delhi government has approached them to conduct an audit, but said they are “yet to receive a formal go ahead”.