Govt. partners with app for free medical consultation

The Delhi government has partnered with CallDoc app to launch 24x7 free online medical consultation services in Delhi to help patients connect with doctors remotely via mobile app for their non-emergency medical needs.
“This will save the trouble of physical travel for regular OPD visits, especially to senior citizens. Over 100 doctors from Delhi who are offering their services for free via this app,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.
CallDoc is a cloud-based platform created by Oncall Medicare Pvt. Ltd.. Users will be able to connect to doctors via video, audio, or chat. “Earlier, it was a paid service but we have made it free for the public now,” a government official said.
