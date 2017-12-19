Govt orders probe into girl’s death in Australia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ordered an inquiry into the death of Nitisha Negi, a 15-year-old footballer from Delhi who was participating in the Pacific School Games in Australia.

Nitisha drowned in the sea at Adelaide last week. She was a student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in east Delhi.

In his order, Mr. Sisodia wrote: “I have received a complaint about mismanagement and carelessness in taking care of students who had gone to Australia. Apart from this compliant, we are aware of the unfortunate incident where Nitisha lost her life while the other girls were rescued safely.”

He also questioned as to how the department/management of the team could be so insensitive towards the care and safety of budding sportspersons, especially when they were girls who had gone to get international exposure for the first time.

Report in one month

Mr. Sisodia said that the inquiry should also cover the carelessness of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). The SGFI had fielded U-18 teams in six categories for the invitational event, jointly organised by the Australian government and School Sports Australia.

The Minister ordered the Secretary (Education) to set up an inquiry through a competent officer and complete the probe within a month.

“The report along with the action taken should be submitted by January 19,” said the Minister.