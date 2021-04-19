Govt. orders action against two hospitals for denying admission

FIR against facilities for wrong info on app

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered action against two hospitals in the city that denied admission, citing “no beds available” despite the Corona app indicating beds in their facilities were lying vacant.

“After receiving a complaint against a south Delhi hospital that denied admission saying no bed was available despite the Delhi corona app indicating 239 beds were vacant, the government ordered action against the said hospital. Similar action has been taken against another hospital in Janakpuri. While the app noted 93 vacant beds, they denied admission, claiming that they do not have any vacant beds,” the government said.

The police have registered FIRs against both the hospitals for providing wrong information related to the availability of beds on the app.

An officer said that FIRs have been registered under Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Epidemic Act and relevant sections of IPCs in Tigri and Janakpuri police stations after getting complaints on the matter.

“Action will be taken against such hospitals for not following government orders,” the officer said. The move comes after CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued orders saying that every hospital should ensure correct information on bed availability on the app.

Action against airlines

The government has also sought action against four airlines for carrying passengers from Maharashtra without valid RT-PCR tests.