Govt. order on minimum wages for nurses upheld

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the AAP government’s direction to private hospitals and nursing homes of the city to pay minimum wages of ₹20,000 to nurses working there as recommended by an expert panel set up by the Central government.

The decision by Justice C. Hari Shankar came while rejecting the challenge of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes against the June 25 order of the Delhi government’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directing them to implement the expert panel’s recommendation within three months.

The court said the time (of three months) for implementation or enforcement of the order would start from Wednesday. It, however, gave the defaulting private hospitals a limited protection from cancellation of their registration by directing the DGHS to first grant them an opportunity to present their views and defence.