Govt. opens vaccination centre for those going abroad for work, study

New Delhi

14 June 2021 23:21 IST

‘Second dose of Covishield to be administered to them’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated a vaccination centre at Navyug School in Mandir Marg, where second dose of Covishield vaccine are being administered to international travellers, including students.

“These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have secured jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events. We have opened this special vaccination centre for all these residents who are leaving for abroad and need to get vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle,” Mr. Sisodia said.

These people would be able to get their second inoculation after 28-84 days of their first inoculation.

“This provision will be available to all those residents who need to undertake an international travel in the period up to August 31. It is mandatory to carry all necessary documents for the same along with a passport,” the government said in a statement.