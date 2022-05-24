Govt. opens centre for oral health, tobacco cessation

Aiming to spread awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco and drugs, provide better training to dentists and expand research on dental health in the country, the Delhi government on Tuesday opened the National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, officials said.

Established with an objective to make India tobacco-free, the centre is the first such initiative in the country, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while inaugurating the centre.

Mr. Jain said due to the consumption of tobacco, the cases of oral cancer are increasing rapidly among the youth, adding, “Every year more than seven million deaths occur due to tobacco use alone across the world. This is an alarming signal for the people. Nicotine found in tobacco is very harmful to health and well-being,” Mr. Jain said.

Citing the diseases such as cancer, depression and impotence that prolonged tobacco consumption could cause, the Minister asked all to take special care of dental health.

According to the government, different types of training programmes and sessions will be conducted at the centre. It will also play an important role in conducting research and developing and supporting government policies.