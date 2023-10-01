HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. on track to clear garbage mountains: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspects waste processing operations at Bhalswa; BJP terms his claim false, cites ‘tardy work’ at Ghazipur landfill

October 01, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Bhalswa landfill site on Saturday. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Bhalswa landfill site on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government is on track to free the city of “garbage mountains” at its three landfill sites, a statement contested by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which claimed tardy pace of work at the Ghazipur landfill.

There are three landfill sites in the city located at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

The Chief Minister on Saturday inspected the Bhalswa site and said about 45 lakh tonnes of waste from it is expected to be processed and reduced by May next year, exceeding the target set by them.

Till September, 18 lakh tonnes of garbage has already been removed from the site, surpassing the target of 14 lakh tonnes, he added.

“We had promised the people of Delhi that we would remove the mountains of garbage present in the national capital. We are engaged in this work day and night. Today, I visited the Bhalswa landfill site and I am happy to report that the work is progressing at a fast pace,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

BJP demands apology

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the CM should apologise to people for selling “false dreams” as he had promised to clean all three landfill sites by January 2024.

Mr. Sachdeva also visited the Ghazipur landfill site and claimed that more waste is being added to the site than being processed by the authorities daily.

“Less than 1,000 metric tonnes of garbage is being disposed of daily from the Ghazipur site while 2,500 metric tonnes is being added every day,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.