Govt. on track to clear garbage mountains: Kejriwal

October 01, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government is on track to free the city of “garbage mountains” at its three landfill sites, a statement contested by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which claimed tardy pace of work at the Ghazipur landfill.

There are three landfill sites in the city located at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

The Chief Minister on Saturday inspected the Bhalswa site and said about 45 lakh tonnes of waste from it is expected to be processed and reduced by May next year, exceeding the target set by them.

Till September, 18 lakh tonnes of garbage has already been removed from the site, surpassing the target of 14 lakh tonnes, he added.

“We had promised the people of Delhi that we would remove the mountains of garbage present in the national capital. We are engaged in this work day and night. Today, I visited the Bhalswa landfill site and I am happy to report that the work is progressing at a fast pace,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

BJP demands apology

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the CM should apologise to people for selling “false dreams” as he had promised to clean all three landfill sites by January 2024.

Mr. Sachdeva also visited the Ghazipur landfill site and claimed that more waste is being added to the site than being processed by the authorities daily.

“Less than 1,000 metric tonnes of garbage is being disposed of daily from the Ghazipur site while 2,500 metric tonnes is being added every day,” he said.