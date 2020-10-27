Govt. officials meet to discuss EV charging stations

List of locations where stations would come up expected in the coming weeks

The second meeting of the working group on accelerated rollout of charging infrastructure in Delhi was held here on Monday to discuss the status of identification of potential land sites owned by government departments and agencies for setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Delhi.

Senior officials from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) and Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) attended the meeting.

Faster uptake

During the meeting, the government said in a statement, emphasis was laid on building an effective EV infrastructure across the city for faster uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) and the final list of locations where charging stations would come up was expected over the coming weeks.

The first meeting to this end was held on September 17 where the members had agreed that Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) as the State Nodal Agency for EVs, will pool government land parcels and integrate a State-wise tender to instal charging stations across Delhi.

Land parcels

Simultaneously, DTL and Delhi discoms will also conduct a joint survey of the land parcels to identify sites for Priority 1 of the tendering process.

The Delhi EV policy, 2020, targets 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024 to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In order to encourage the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, the government is focusing on the speedy rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Delhi.

For installation of EV charging stations, a centralised tendering system will be adopted to hire an energy operator to run, maintain and upgrade charging stations. The land-owning agencies will be required to provide land for the installation of public EV charging stations.