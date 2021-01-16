Govt. offices told to function at full strength

Government offices here “shall function at maximum strength” given the declining COVID-19 cases and infection rates, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority stated in an order issued on January 14.
The offices will have to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. On Saturday, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42%
In an order issued earlier this week on January 14, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority observed that the positivity rate had “declined significantly” as a result of which government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) offices “may function to the extent of 100% strength.”
“...DDMA, GNCTD hereby directs that all government offices of the NCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs/Corporations/Local Bodies shall function with 100% staff strength with immediate effect,” the order stated.
It also added that this was subject to the condition that “appropriate measures” to enforce social distancing at offices needed to be ensured “at all levels”. On Saturday, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42% with 299 new cases and six deaths.
In a similar order issued on November 28, 2020, the DDMA had directed that staff at government offices be reduced to 50% till the end of December; the order had been extended by another month before a fresh COVID-19 review which found the situation to have improved.
