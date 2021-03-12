Govt. notifies land use change for BJP office

NEW DELHI

12 March 2021 01:08 IST

With DDA’s nod, project can now begin

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday notified the change in land use for a plot on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg for the proposed office of the Delhi BJP unit, paving the way for the project to start.

When asked for comment on the possible date of its construction, a senior Delhi BJP leader said it is likely to come into use by 2021-end.

While the Centre had allotted the land to the Delhi BJP for its office earlier, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on November 3, 2015, started the process for changing the land use of the 809 square metres plot from “residential nursery school” to “public and semi-public facilities” in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

According to party sources, while the built-up area of the new office would be slightly more than its current office on Pandit Pant Marg, the new one would, however, be slightly smaller in overall area compared to its current State headquarters.

The DDA had called for suggestions and objections for a period of 30 days and one such submission was received, according to the Ministry’s notification on Wednesday.

“Whereas, one objection/suggestion received with regard to the proposed modification have been considered by the Board of Enquiry and Hearing, set up by the Delhi Development Authority and also approved at the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority. Whereas, the Central government have after carefully considering all aspects of the matter, decided to modify the Master Plan for Delhi-2021/ Zonal Development Plan of Zone-D. 4. [sic],” the notification read.

The DDA had approved the change on February 10 .