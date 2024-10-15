Govt. notifies curbs on firecrackers; GRAP Stage 1 plan kicks in

The Delhi government on Monday notified a total ban on the production, sale, storage, and bursting of firecrackers till January 1, 2025.

The order was issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), more than a month after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced to impose the restrictions to control air pollution in winter months.

The Hindu had last week reported that firecrackers are being sold openly in the city in the absence of an official order following the government announcement on September 9.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas prohibited all construction and demolition activities being carried out on plots measuring 500 sqm and above, and not registered on web portals of State governments.

The CAQM ban will come into force from 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Delhi and NCR districts of Haryana, U.P., and Rajasthan as part of 27 emergency pollution-control steps under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Other measures to curb air pollution under the GRAP Stage 1 include periodic mechanised sweeping, use of anti-smog guns, and prohibition on the use of diesel generator sets for power generation.

The CAQM took the decision as air pollution in the Capital’s Anand Vihar entered the ‘very poor’ zone. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category in coming days. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is termed as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

‘L-G should intervene’

Meanwhile, as part of his government’s anti-dust campaign, Mr. Rai conducted a surprise inspection at a construction site in Pitampura and directed the DPCC to impose a fine of ₹50,000 on a private company for not following environmental norms.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva appealed to Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena to convene an all-party meeting on both air and water pollution. “The government is not taking pollution control seriously, making it imperative for the L-G to intervene,” he said.