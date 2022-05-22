Govt. notices on Delhi ward delimitation likely soon

Fair chance of a separate panel to be formed for the exercise, says SEC official

With the appointment of the Special Officer and Commissioner to the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, developments revolving around the delimitation of wards are likely to take place in the coming days, according to a senior official at the State Election Commission.

The senior official emphasised that two notifications are likely to arrive by Tuesday. While one order will specify the total number of councillor seats, the other will specify as to who will carry out the exercise. “The amendment clearly mentions that it is up to to the Centre to notify the total number of seats,” said the official.

Councillor seats

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed in the Lok Sabha in March, had proposed a reduction in the number of councillor seats to not more than 250 from the existing 272.

However, the senior official asserted that there is no clarity on who will carry out the delimitation exercise that involves the fixing of ward boundaries. A decision has to be taken by the Centre, he said.

Similar to J&K

“There is a fair chance that a separate commission will be constituted for the delimitation exercise, similar to what was done in Jammu and Kashmir. The precedent has been that the SEC carries out the exercise. However, there is no provision in the Act which states that only the SEC can conduct the exercise. So, we will have to see what the Centre’s decision is,” said the senior poll official.

Previously, the official had stated that the reduction in councillor seats, according to Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, will trigger the delimitation exercise “by default as ward boundaries will have to be redrawn”.

He added that the civic elections cannot be held until the exercise is complete, which ideally takes 16 to 18 months. “Even if you get the best experts on board, the exercise will take at least a year to complete,” he said.