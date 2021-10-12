‘Govt. notice will make DTC contract workers jobless’

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday said that thousands of DTC and cluster buses’ contract workers will be unemployed as the city government has issued a notice regarding optimal utilisation of employees.

“The contract employees working with the DTC are being removed from their jobs. A notice has been issued to terminate the services of about 6,000 contract employees working in cluster buses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people lost their jobs and now instead of providing them some relief, the Kejriwal government is busy snatching away their jobs,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

He added that there is a need for 15,000 new buses in Delhi, but the Kejriwal government has not been able to buy a single bus till date and due to this, people are forced to drive their own vehicles and the pollution caused by it is making Delhi’s air toxic.

He said the BJP will stand with these workers and if their jobs are not restored, they will support them in all agitations.